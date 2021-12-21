Derek Carr: After late interception, I promised we’d win if we got ball back

Getty Images

A few plays after Browns quarterback Nick Mullens threw a touchdown pass that put the Browns up 14-13 in the fourth quarter, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr tried to put his team back on top.

Carr tried a deep shot to wide receiver Zay Jones, but Browns cornerback Greedy Williams picked it off and gave the Browns a chance to run out the clock without giving the ball back to Las Vegas. After the game, Carr recounted what was going through his mind as he went to the sideline.

“After that interception, it was like, ‘I promise we’ll win the game. Just get it back,’” Carr said, via Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The Raiders got the ball back. Defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins dropped running back Nick Chubb for no gain on third down and the Raiders got the ball back after the two-minute warning. Carr went 5-of-6, including a couple of successful hookups with Jones, and the Raiders kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired to keep their playoff hopes alive.

That kick was a redemptive one for Carr and the final three weeks offer the Raiders a chance to redeem the other stumbles that have brought them to this point with a 7-7 record.