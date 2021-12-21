Eagles climb back to .500 with 27-17 victory over undermanned Washington

Getty Images

The Eagles stayed alive in the postseason chase, putting a serious dent in Washington’s hopes in the process, with a 27-17 victory. Philadelphia improved to 7-7, while Washington fell to 6-8 with its second consecutive loss.

The Eagles have the Giants, Washington and Dallas left on their schedule.

Washington has 13 players still on the COVID-19 list, including quarterbacks Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen. That forced the team to sign Garrett Gilbert off the Patriots’ practice squad last week. Four days after arriving, Gilbert started his second career game.

He didn’t have a turnover and went 20-of-31 for 194 yards, keeping undermanned Washington in the game.

Greg Ward caught his third touchdown pass of the season, scoring on a 19-yard pass from Jalen Hurts with 7:46 remaining to give the Eagles a 27-17 lead. Washington got as close as the Philadelphia 37 before a pressure by Derek Barnett forced a 2-yard loss on a throw to Dax Milne on third down and Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave sacked Gilbert on fourth down.

Washington never saw the ball again.

The Eagles had their fifth 200-yard rushing game this season, with 238 of their 519 yards coming on the ground. Miles Sanders set a career-high with 131 yards on 18 carries, and Jordan Howard added 69 yards on 15 carries.

Hurts had an interception and lost a fumble early, leading to 10 Washington points, but he finished strong. He went 20-of-26 for 296 yards with a touchdown and an interception, while running for 38 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries with a fumble.

Dallas Goedert, whose dropped pass bounced off his heel and into the hands of Landon Collins for an early interception, set a career high with 135 yards on seven catches.