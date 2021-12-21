Eagles take first lead on another 1-yard touchdown run by Jalen Hurts

Getty Images

The Eagles have scored 17 consecutive points to take their first lead.

Jalen Hurts scored on his second 1-yard touchdown run in the last 4:03 to give the Eagles a 17-10 lead on Washington.

The Eagles closed the first half with a 1-yard Hurts touchdown run, which came with 1:29 remaining in the second quarter, and tied the score at 10-10 at halftime.

They opened the second half with a six-play, 75-yard drive.

Hurts capped it with his quarterback sneak with 12:26 remaining in the third quarter.

Miles Sanders had the longest run of the season for the Eagles, with a 37-yarder. He has 15 carries for 114 yards.

Washington is down two more defensive players, with defensive end Daniel Wise out with a knee injury and cornerback William Jackson III out with an ankle injury.