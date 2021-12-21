Jaguars place Carlos Hyde, Rayshawn Jenkins on IR

Getty Images

The Jaguars have made a pair of roster moves on Tuesday that will end the 2021 season for a pair of players.

Jacksonville has placed running back Carlos Hyde and safety Rayshawn Jenkins on injured reserve. With just three weeks left in the season Hyde and Jenkins are done for the year.

Hyde suffered a concussion in the Week 14 loss to Tennessee and missed Sunday’s loss to Houston. He finished 2021 with 253 yards on 72 carries along with 12 catches for 65 yards.

Jenkins suffered a broken ankle in Sunday’s loss to Houston. The safety had 73 total tackles and three passes defensed this year.

The Jaguars are currently in position to receive the No. 1 pick in the 2022 draft. They play the Jets, Patriots, and Colts to end the season.