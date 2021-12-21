Jared Goff “feeling good” after testing positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

Quarterback Jared Goff helped pilot one of the biggest upsets of the season on Sunday when the Lions defeated the Cardinals 30-12.

Now he might miss Detroit’s Week 16 matchup with Atlanta after testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

In an interview with 97.1 The Ticket on Tuesday, Goff said he’s feeling OK and trying to stay prepared on Sunday if he’s able to do so.

“I’m feeling good. It’s pretty much a mild cold,” Goff said, via Eric Woodyard of ESPN. “I’m feeling fine. I had some symptoms pop up really Sunday night after the game.”

Goff admitted he didn’t know the chances of being available for Sunday’s game, but he’s doing his best to stay hydrated and rested.

“I’ll test every day and we’ll find out,” Goff said.

The sixth-year quarterback did note the difference in availability when it comes to testing positive for COVID-19 versus having the flu. The Lions had a flu virus run through the team a few weeks ago, and Goff was one of the players who came down with it.

“It is interesting though, I had the flu a couple weeks ago and they didn’t have a problem with me playing but I’m not allowed to play with this,” Goff said. “I tested flu positive and I was in the building the next day and there was no issue.”

The NFL and NFLPA recently agreed to alter COVID-19 protocols to lower the threshold for vaccinated players, like Goff, to return to the building. Goff still has a chance to play in Week 16, but it remains to be seen if and when he’ll be cleared.