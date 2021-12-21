John Lynch: Elijah Mitchell has “taken a positive turn” in return from knee injury

Getty Images

The 49ers got a strong performance from running back Jeff Wilson in Sunday’s win over the Falcons and they may have more backfield options at their disposal when they face the Titans on Thursday night.

Rookie Elijah Mitchell has missed the last two games with a concussion and a knee injury, but he has been cleared through the league’s concussion protocol. During an appearance on KNBR, General Manager John Lynch said that Mitchell’s knee is trending in the right direction.

“The good news is, I think this week, we’ve taken a positive turn. . . . It is tough on a short week,” Lynch said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “There’s not going to be a whole lot of full-speed reps to test it, but like I mentioned, like [head coach] Kyle [Shanahan] mentioned yesterday, Elijah’s a guy who’s proven worthy of allowing him that opportunity to go see on game day if he’s ready. And if so, we won’t hesitate. He kind of earned that trust in his rookie year, which is an impressive feat.”

Mitchell leads the 49ers with 759 rushing yards and he’s scored five touchdowns on the ground this season. His return would be a boost to the offense as it tries to push the 49ers into the postseason.