Justin Fields: I love Teven Jenkins sticking up for me, just do it before the whistle

Bears offensive lineman Teven Jenkins picked up a 15-yard penalty for getting in the face of a Vikings player who hit quarterback Justin Fields on Monday night. Fields appreciated the support.

Fields said after the game that he’d like to see more of that from his linemen, although he acknowledged that they need to do it in a way that doesn’t cost 15 yards.

“I told him I liked what he did there and I appreciate him,” Fields said. “At the same time, he’s got to be smart. But I loved the mindset and I loved him sticking up for me. I think that’s what I think we need more of. I told him I love it but just do it between the whistle.”

Fields has taken plenty of hits this season, and Bears fans have complained that the officials aren’t protecting him as much as they protect other quarterbacks. Ideally the Bears would see the officials protecting Fields, rather than the offensive linemen taking it into their own hands.