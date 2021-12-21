Kevin Stefanski won’t rule out Browns changing kickers after another Chase McLaughlin miss

Getty Images

Browns kicker Chase McLaughlin missed another field goal in Monday’s loss to the Raiders, making him just 2-for-6 on field goals over the last four games. And that could lead to him losing his job.

Asked about making a change today, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski didn’t rule it out, saying only that he didn’t want to get into what roster moves the Browns might make. And Stefanski says McLaughlin has to make his kicks.

“Chase understands that he has to make those kicks. He puts as much pressure on himself as anybody else. So he wants to come through and we’re counting on him,” Stefanski said.

The Browns probably have to win out to make the playoffs, and they can’t afford to keep missing field goals. With their next game in just four days, however, it may be tough to find a new kicker in time, and so they may feel they have little choice but to stick with McLaughlin.