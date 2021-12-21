Kliff Kingsbury: Every team faces adversity, it’s how you deal with it

Getty Images

The Cardinals have lost two straight games and those losses have led to a big difference in the strength of their playoff position.

They’ve dropped from the No. 1 seed to No. 4 and their lead in the NFC west has been pared down as well. They’ve also lost players like J.J. Watt and DeAndre Hopkins for the rest of the regular season, which has given added reason for some to worry that they’re in another late season tailspin.

Quarterback Kyler Murray pushed back at that idea after Sunday’s loss to the Lions and head coach Kliff Kingsbury pointed to the Chiefs as an example of how teams can rebound from bad outcomes.

“I think the nature of this league is at some point you’re going to hit adversity,” Kingsbury said, via Dana Scott of the Arizona Republic. “You look at the Chiefs started 3-4 and then won seven at a different time in their schedule, and so it’s just how you respond and how you handle it. We have a prideful group, we have a veteran group who wants to get better after yesterday, and understands what we have in front of us, and what’s still out there for us.”

The Cardinals also have a seven-game winning streak on their ledger. It came at the start of the season and Saturday’s game against the Colts would be a good time for the team to show that they haven’t totally lost their nose for wins.