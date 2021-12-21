Lamar Jackson “getting better,” Ravens hopeful he’ll practice Wednesday

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson did not play in Sunday’s loss to the Packers because of an ankle injury and his status for Week 16 is up in the air as well.

Head coach John Harbaugh said on Monday that Jackson’s ankle is “getting better” and that he is “hopeful” that Jackson will be able to practice on Wednesday. Jackson didn’t practice at all last week and Harbaugh said the team will take its time before making any final decisions about whether Jackson or Tyler Huntley is under center against the Bengals.

“It’s a good question but it’s hard to answer because there’s no definitive formula,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website. “We’re going to have to see where we’re at with all factors. You take everything into account and see what you feel best about going forward. Practice time, health wise, all those things. That’s really all you can do.”

The matchup with the Bengals is a big one in the race for the AFC North title and the overall conference playoff picture, so any choice the Ravens make about their quarterback will have serious implications in whether or not they make it to the playoffs this year.