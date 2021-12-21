Leonard Fournette likely to miss rest of regular season, return for playoffs

Getty Images

Regular Season Lenny is done, but we’ll still get to see Playoff Lenny.

Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette is likely to go on injured reserve and miss the rest of the regular season after suffering a hamstring injury on Sunday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

But the good news is that Fournette is expected to return for the playoffs.

Fournette is by far the Bucs’ leading rusher, with 180 carries for 812 yards and eight touchdowns this season, and he’s also second on the team with 69 catches — second only to Chris Godwin, who suffered an even more serious injury on Sunday and is out for both the regular season and postseason. So the Bucs are shorthanded on offense as they head into the home stretch.