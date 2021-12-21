Mike Vrabel on Julio Jones: We’ll evaluate how he can help us Thursday

Getty Images

Wide receiver Julio Jones‘ first season with the Titans has mostly been notable for what Jones hasn’t done.

Jones hasn’t put up big numbers in the passing game and he hasn’t been on the field all that much because of hamstring injuries. The latter knocked him out of Sunday’s loss to the Steelers and the team has a short week before facing the 49ers on Thursday, so he looks like a good bet to miss his seventh game of the season.

On Monday, head coach Mike Vrabel would only say that the Titans will see how things play out in the next couple of days.

“Going forward, we’ll evaluate where he is and see how [he] can help us on Thursday,” Vrabel said, via Gentry Estes of the Tennessean.

A.J. Brown was designated for return from injured reserve on Monday and the Titans will be hoping he gets back in the lineup as they try to hold onto their lead in the AFC South.