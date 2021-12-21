Mike Zimmer “won’t talk about the clocks in Chicago” after Bears get 0:01 for final TD

USA Today

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer has complained in the past about the clocks at Soldier Field in Chicago, and after Monday night’s game he held his tongue before complaining again.

The Bears scored a meaningless touchdown on the final play of their 17-9 loss to the Vikings, but Zimmer appeared to think the clock should have expired before that final play. Instead, the clock stopped with 0:01 remaining on the next-to-last play, giving the Bears one final play, which they used to throw a touchdown pass.

“It didn’t matter at that point. I thought the game should’ve been over on the play before. It was six seconds on the clock. But we won’t talk about the clocks in Chicago here anymore,” Zimmer said.

Zimmer said that with a smirk, remembering the controversy he caused when he said in Chicago in 2014 that, “The clocks here are bullshit.” After that game, Soldier Field officials acknowledged that the stadium clocks hadn’t been operating properly. We’ll see whether the league has anything to say about whether Zimmer was correct in his perception that the Bears were given a free final second to score their final touchdown.