Myles Garrett: It’s completely up for grabs still

Getty Images

The Browns couldn’t hold onto a 14-13 lead in the fourth quarter against the Raiders on Monday night and the loss had a major impact on their place in the AFC playoff picture.

A win would have put them in first place in the AFC North, but they now sit in 12th place with three games left on the schedule. With 10 teams in the conference sitting on seven or eight wins, that position could change significantly by this time next week and that was where defensive end Myles Garrett focused his attention after the 16-14 loss.

“I mean, it’s completely up for grabs still,” Garrett said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “We’ve just got to keep on working, keep on winning. The goal is still to win out, and our destiny is still in our favor if we continue to do the things we need to.”

Garrett hurt his groin on Monday, but said that “you’re going to have to kill me to take me off that field.” The Browns will be back at it against the Packers on Christmas Day and they hope to have a good number of the 19 active roster players on the COVID-19 reserve list back alongside Garrett for that matchup.