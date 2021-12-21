Myles Garrett’s status for Christmas Day game uncertain

Getty Images

Myles Garrett injured his groin in Monday night’s loss to the Raiders. He gutted it out, playing 60 of 69 defensive snaps, and said afterward “you’re going to have to kill me to take me off that field.”

“Myles has a groin injury,’’ Browns coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed Tuesday, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “I still have results pending on that one.’’

The problem for Garrett is the Raiders game was postponed two days, making for a short week this week. The Browns play again Christmas Day.

While Garrett vowed to play no matter what, Stefanski is uncertain about Garrett’s status for the game against the Packers.

“I just don’t know,’’ Stefanski said. “Still have more info coming in.’’

The Browns need their best defensive player more than ever with Takk McKinley out for the season with a ruptured left Achilles and with Jadeveon Clowney still on the COVID-19 reserve list.

“Losing Takk is very unfortunate,’’ Stefanski said. “He’s been giving us some really good reps and production. There’s some uncertainty with Jadeveon, with Myles. We’ll see how that goes throughout the week. We obviously are always looking to apply pressure to the quarterback, and those guys have done a nice job. We’ll see who’s available to us and come up with a plan based on people that are available.”