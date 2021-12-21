Report: Buccaneers are signing Le’Veon Bell

Getty Images

Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette injured his hamstring in Sunday’s loss to the Saints. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Tuesday afternoon that the injury is bad enough that the team “likely” places Fournette on injured reserve.

Fournette was on crutches Sunday night.

A stint on injured reserve would keep Fournette out the rest of the regular season.

Now, comes word from Tom Pelissero of NFL Media that the Bucs are signing Le’Veon Bell to help replace Fournette.

Bell has remained a free agent since Nov. 16 when the Ravens released him. He totaled 31 rushes for 83 yards and two touchdowns in five games with Baltimore.

Bell and Bucs receiver Antonio Brown played together in Pittsburgh for five seasons.

Bell has not had 1,000 yards in a season, averaged more than 4.0 yards per carry or had more than three touchdowns in a season since his contract holdout in 2018. He has played for the Jets, Chiefs and Ravens over the past three seasons.