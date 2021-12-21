Report: Buccaneers are signing Le’Veon Bell

Posted by Charean Williams on December 21, 2021, 6:53 PM EST
Pittsburgh Steelers v Detroit Lions
Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette injured his hamstring in Sunday’s loss to the Saints. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Tuesday afternoon that the injury is bad enough that the team “likely” places Fournette on injured reserve.

Fournette was on crutches Sunday night.

A stint on injured reserve would keep Fournette out the rest of the regular season.

Now, comes word from Tom Pelissero of NFL Media that the Bucs are signing Le’Veon Bell to help replace Fournette.

Bell has remained a free agent since Nov. 16 when the Ravens released him. He totaled 31 rushes for 83 yards and two touchdowns in five games with Baltimore.

Bell and Bucs receiver Antonio Brown played together in Pittsburgh for five seasons.

Bell has not had 1,000 yards in a season, averaged more than 4.0 yards per carry or had more than three touchdowns in a season since his contract holdout in 2018. He has played for the Jets, Chiefs and Ravens over the past three seasons.

19 responses to “Report: Buccaneers are signing Le’Veon Bell

  3. Bucs are still stacked. If Tommy had this team in New England he would have been undefeated every season.

  4. Bell had absolutely no burst and couldn’t make defenses miss during his tenure in Baltimore. Desperate times call for desperate measures.

  5. thebeeper says:
    December 21, 2021 at 7:02 pm
    Boy, they sure are getting desperate

    So when a team loses a player for the rest of the regular season and signs a free agent at the same position for depth until he returns that some how equals “desperation “

    Brilliant!!

  6. Who knows, him being a good pass catcher, if he’s more involved than he was in KC, he might contribute.

  7. They only need him to catch out of the backfield for the next 3-4 weeks. Then Fournette will finish off. Ronald Jones can run with the best of them but can’t catch a cold.

  9. Brady’s agent aka flash to Brady and Tampa defense again lol. Have you seen ever seen a bigger fanboy clown for Brady than this guy

  11. flash1224 says:
    December 21, 2021 at 7:08 pm
    thebeeper says:
    December 21, 2021 at 7:02 pm
    Boy, they sure are getting desperate

    So when a team loses a player for the rest of the regular season and signs a free agent at the same position for depth until he returns that some how equals “desperation “

    Brilliant!!
    ——————

    You know what else is brilliant? The way you abandoned being a pats fan and hoped on the TB bandwagon.

  15. thurmanmerman99 says:
    December 21, 2021 at 7:16 pm
    Brady’s agent aka flash to Brady and Tampa defense again lol. Have you seen ever seen a bigger fanboy clown for Brady than this guy

    This coming from “clown” conspiracy theory guy..

    thurmanmerman99 says:
    December 21, 2021 at 4:28 pm
    NFL desperately needs the Steelers market and fanbase in the playoffs.

    Not to mention all the lame conspiracy comments about the Patriots and Brady..

  16. Just wait until everyone else finds out about how serious Mike Evans’ injury really is, down here in Tampa we already no, not sure why it’s not been reported yet?

  18. You know what else is brilliant? The way you abandoned being a pats fan and hoped on the TB bandwagon.

    Well if you wouldn’t have stopped posting on on the patriots related article (because you suddenly stopped after the patriots beat the bills) you would see that I have been and and was a Patriots fan before and after Brady.

    This article has nothing to do with Brady.
    The bigger question is why are you here?

    And like I told you before when you’re a BIG BOY you will understand it’s okay to be a fan of a team and still root for another player to do well in another team. Like I did Bledsoe when he went to Buffalo

  19. Hes toast . You’d be better of with a practice squad player or someone of the waiver wire. He’s got no drive to succeed anymore and when he fails he will blame everyone around him . The addition of him on this team makes them worse.

