Report: Lavonte David will miss remainder of regular season

The Bucs won’t have receiver Chris Godwin or defensive lineman Pat O'Connor the rest of the season. Running back Leonard Fournette is a “likely” candidate for injured reserve as he rehabs a hamstring innjury.

Now comes word from Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times that they won’t have linebacker Lavonte David the rest of the regular season.

Stroud adds that the Bucs are “hopeful” David will return for the postseason.

It seems a given that the Bucs will place David on injured reserve with three games remaining in the regular season. That would make him eligible to return in the wild-card round.

In 12 games this season, David has 97 tackles, two sacks, four quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and three pass breakups.

He earned All-Pro honors in 2013 and Pro Bowl honors in 2015.