Ryan Kelly missed Saturday’s game after the death of his daughter

Getty Images

Colts center Ryan Kelly did not play in Saturday’s win over the Patriots for personal reasons and he and his wife shared the reason for his absence on social media.

Kelly and his wife were expecting a daughter, but Emma Kelly announced that the baby’s heart stopped beating last week at 19 weeks into the pregnancy. She delivered Mary Kate last Friday.

“Nothing made me happier than being your Dad,” Kelly wrote. “You gave your Mom and I that gift. You were simply a miracle and always will be. I’m sorry you never got to open those sweet eyes and see us or take your first steps but you have angel wings now. You left this world too soon but we know God had a bigger purpose for you. Your mom and I find comfort knowing you’re being loved on by your great grandparents. Thank you for watching over us and your future siblings. I’ll forever wonder who you’d be today. Until we meet again my sweet girl, I love you.”

Kelly was listed as out again on Tuesday’s injury report and our condolences go out to the Kelly family on their loss.