Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green declares for 2022 draft

Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green announced Tuesday he will forgo his senior season to enter the 2022 NFL draft. Green is projected as a first-round choice.

He has started every game since arriving as a freshman in College Station and has played every position on the offensive line. Green played both guard positions and both tackle positions this season out of necessity.

He earned All-America honors as a guard.

“This has been one of the toughest decisions of my life, but I feel the time is right,” Green wrote on social media.

He joins defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal, who also is projected as a first-round choice, tight end Jalen Wydermyer and running back Isaiah Spiller among A&M juniors who have declared for the draft. None will play in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 31.

Senior defensive lineman Jayden Peevy and senior safety Leon O’Neal also have announced they won’t play in the Aggies’ bowl game against Wake Forest to being preparation for the draft.