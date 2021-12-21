There will be three Monday night doubleheaders per year, starting in 2023

Getty Images

Many would like to see weekly Monday night doubleheaders. In response to our item from earlier today regarding the inevitability of it, an ESPN spokesperson reminded us of one of the new facets of the new TV deals.

Starting in 2023, there will be three Monday night doubleheaders per season. One game will be televised on ESPN, and the other will appear on ABC.

The starting times for the games have not been selected. There could be some overlap between the two games.

Regardless, it’s coming. And it’s just a matter of time before it’s a weekly thing. It’s also a matter of time before the NFL looks for more places into which cheese can be stuffed on the pizza, from four Sunday windows to Tuesday night games to Wednesday night games to maybe even a Thursday night doubleheader.