Tim Settle clears COVID-19 protocols, heads to Philadelphia

Getty Images

Washington is running out of time to get one or both of its top two quarterbacks cleared in time for tonight’s game. They will have defensive tackle Tim Settle.

Settle has cleared COVID-19 protocols, and the team activated him back to the active roster, JP Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com reports.

Settle, who has 11 tackles in 13 games, is on his way to Philadelphia.

He went on the COVID-19 reserve list Dec. 14.

Washington still has 12 players, inclulding Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen, and three practice squad players on the COVID-19 reserve list. The team also will play without seven coaches tonight.