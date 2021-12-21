Tim Settle, Sammis Reyes inactive for Washington on Tuesday

Getty Images

Washington activated defensive tackle Tim Settle and tight end Sammis Reyes from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday, but neither will play in the Football Team’s matchup with the Eagles.

Settle and Reyes are both inactive for the contest. Reyes is still in the concussion protocol.

However safety Troy Apke also cleared the COVID-19 protocols on Tuesday and is active for the contest.

Receiver Curtis Samuel (hamstring), receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden, and defensive end James Smith-Williams are also inactive.

With quarterbacks Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen on the COVID-19 list, Garrett Gilbert will start tonight for Washington.

For the Eagles, quarterback Reid Sinnett, defensive back Kary Vincent Jr., cornerback Tay Gowan, and defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu are inactive.