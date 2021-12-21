Tom Brady on the recent COVID protocol changes: “I was absolutely all for it”

Getty Images

The man who declared in the early days of the pandemic that the only thing we have to fear is fear itself continues to have no fear regarding the virus that is currently ripping through the NFL, in a weaker (for now) variant.

On the latest episode of his Let’s Go! podcast, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was asked about the recent changes to the COVID protocols.

“Well, I was all for it,” Brady said. “I was absolutely all for it. I feel like the people and the players who have done everything right to put themselves in a position to play every week and then to get knocked out being asymptomatic, with understanding that there’s zero risk of spreading it during a game, makes no sense. That’s pretty much well-proved and documented over the last year and a half, so. There’s absolutely an opportunity for us to get it whether we’re playing football or not. So I’m just happy we’re all out there playing football.”

Over the weekend, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported that some quarterbacks called the union to advocate for the changes that recently were made. It’s not unreasonable to think that Brady made one of those calls.

A week ago, it was regarded as controversial to suggest that players who are vaccinated and asymptomatic should be allowed to play, even if they test positive. The league and the NFL Players Association took it a huge step farther, dramatically reducing testing and hinging much of it on a player, coach, or staff member raising a hand and admitting to symptoms.

That’s not going to happen. Not with the late-season games having higher and higher stakes and with players wanting to always prove their value to the team and not wanting to give someone else a chance to show what he can do. Symptoms will be hidden whenever, wherever, and however those with symptoms can manage to conceal them.

Last week, Big Shield was under siege, with the virus attacking the castle walls. The league reacted not by shoring them up, but by tearing them down. Good luck!