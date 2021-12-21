Von Miller, Jake Funk active for Rams-Seahawks

Getty Images

The Rams activated edge rusher Von Miller off the COVID-19 list earlier on Tuesday and now they officially have him for the Week 15 matchup with the Seahawks.

Miller is among Los Angeles’ 48 active players for the contest.

After he was activated off of injured reserve, running back Jake Funk is also active for Los Angeles.

With the many players still on the COVID-19 list, Los Angeles has just 52 players on their roster.

Quarterback Bryce Perkins, outside linebacker Terrell Lewis, outside linebacker Chris Garrett, and linebacker Anthony Hines are all inactive for L.A. The club also won’t have starters tight end Tyler Higbee, right tackle Rob Havenstein, and safety Jordan Fuller who are still on the COVID-19 list.

Seattle won’t have receiver Tyler Lockett, running back Alex Collins, or offensive tackle Brandon Shell as all three are on the COVID-19 list.

With several players off the active roster, Seattle has just two inactives: quarterback Jacob Eason and offensive lineman Dakoda Shepley.