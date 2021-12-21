Washington promotes Kyle Shurmur, puts J.D. McKissic on IR

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team announced a number of roster moves ahead of Tuesday night’s game against the Eagles.

They have promoted quarterback Kyle Shurmur from the practice squad and he is expected to back up Garrett Gilbert with Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen still on the COVID-19 reserve list. Shurmur signed to the practice squad in September after failing to make the Bengals out of camp. He has also spent time with the Chiefs, but has never taken a regular season snap.

While Shurmur is joining the team, they will not have running back J.D. McKissic in Philly and they won’t have him for at least the next two games either. He was placed on injured reserve due to a concussion that’s kept him out since Week 12.

As previously reported, Washington activated defensive lineman Tim Settle from COVID reserve. They also activated defensive back Troy Apke and tight end Sammis Reyes, although Reyes will not play due to a concussion.

In addition to Shurmur, Washington promoted fullback Alex Armah, linebacker De’Jon Harris, and tackle David Steinmetz. All four players will revert to the practice squad after the game.