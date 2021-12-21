Washington stays in game with touchdown drive, now trails 20-17

Getty Images

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni might regret turning down an offsides penalty on Washington’s Jonathan Allen on Jake Elliott‘s 37-yard field goal. Instead of taking the penalty to set up a fourth-and-one at the Washington 14, Sirianni chose to keep the points.

The Eagles were leading comfortably 20-10 with Washington having gotten all its points off two Jalen Hurts‘ turnovers.

But Washington is not dead yet.

Washington drove 69 yards in seven plays after Elliott’s field goal with Jaret Patterson scoring on a 1-yard run. Washington had gained only 34 yards on its previous five possessions.

The visitors converted a third-and-one from the Philadelphia 30 on a 29-yard pass from Garrett Gilbert to tight end John Bates. That set up Patterson’s touchdown run.

The Eagles lead 20-17 with 11:44 left in regulation.