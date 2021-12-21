Washington takes early 7-0 lead after Landon Collins’ pick

Getty Images

Washington had scored only two first quarter touchdowns this season. Make it three.

Washington benefited from one of the strangest plays of the season. On the Eagles’ third play from scrimmage, facing a third-and-one from their own 22, Jalen Hurts had a run-pass option and threw it to a wide-open Dallas Goedert.

Goedert took his eye off the ball and it went through his hands. Officials immediately ruled it incomplete.

But the ball never hit the ground.

It caromed off Goedert’s heel and into the hands of Landon Collins. Collins would have walked in with a pick-six.

The replay assistant quickly changed the call on the field, and Washington got the ball at the Philadelphia 26.

Seven plays later, Washington was in the end zone. Antonio Gibson ran it in from 1 yard out, giving the visitors a 7-0 lead after Brian Johnson’s extra point.