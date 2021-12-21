Washington takes their own benches to Philadelphia

Getty Images

Necessity is the mother of invention. What happens after that can get a little nutty.

Consider the issue of NFC East teams taking their own benches to road games. In Week 14, the Cowboys brought heated benches with team names and logos to FedEx Field for a game against Washington, due to concerns about the visiting team benches in the dilapidated venue generating sufficient warmth. Now, with Washington going on the road to face the Eagles, Washington has taken their own benches, via Mitchell Tischler of NBC Sports Washington.

It’s a strange move, given that the Cowboys had a legitimate reason for doing it. And it’s hard to imagine that it will matter, especially with Washington dealing with a lingering COVID outbreak.

Regardless, they’ll have their benches tonight — and at every remaining road game this year. It remains to be seen whether it becomes a thing moving forward, in the NFC East and beyond.