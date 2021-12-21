Will new interview rule trigger a wave of firings?

Posted by Mike Florio on December 21, 2021
For the first time ever, NFL franchises will be permitted to officially commence interviewing assistant coaches from other teams with time left in the regular season. As of Monday, December 27, the window opens on virtual interviews.

There’s an important catch. The teams that will be interviewing assistants from other teams must have a vacancy, or the coach must have been told that he’ll be gone after the season ends. Will this spark a wave of firings beginning, frankly, as soon as today?

Two teams, the Raiders and Jaguars, already have a head start. Other teams, if they know they will be making a change, may decide to get a head start of their own, by firing the head coach sooner than later. So if they’re going to do it next Monday, why not clear the decks now?

Four weeks ago, a Pulitzer-winning reporter claimed that Bears coach Matt Nagy would be fired after the Thanksgiving game at Detroit. If the Bears have decided to make a move after the season (whether they should is a different issue), why wait?

The more realistic possibility would be to make the move after the Week 16 games, setting the stage to embark on interview efforts on Monday morning. This timeline, however, creates an awkward and antsy and not-so-Merry Christmas for plenty of coaches and their families, who will now be bracing for the axe to fall earlier than usual.

Regardless, the window is opening. Who will be the first one to be thrown through it?

16 responses to “Will new interview rule trigger a wave of firings?

  4. I worry Dallas is going to lose K Moore and Dan Quinn after the season. We finally have competent coaches again.. Its the Sean Peyton effect all over again

  5. If I’m Nagy, I commit to keep Desai and bring in a new OC, never touching the offense myself. Probably doesn’t save him, but he’s a good HC and with a strong draft and a real OC (NOT Bill Lazor), they could see a big improvement next season. Dabol is not the answer.

  6. The McCaskeys are too nice to fire anyone before Christmas. They’ll let Nagy ride out the season.

  7. tvguy22 says:
    December 21, 2021 at 9:58 am
    I’m thinking the Jags might fire Urban again just for good measure.
    ——
    this cracked me up!!!!!

  8. Judge isn’t getting fired – at least now. Gettleman will “retire”. Depending on whom the Giants hire as GM, will influence whether or not Judge stays. If they hire someone with a prior relationship with Judge (Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort and Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler) he stays. If they hire someone else – he could go. But it won’t be before the season ends

  9. Why fire Nagy now when the Bears desperately need a new GM and president (and ownership, but that will never happen), shouldn’t those two position be replaced first, seems like a waste of time to jump first to interview coaches that the new GM and what should be a new president won’t be involved with.

    Also with that snake in Jacksonville (who caused the whole San Francisco mess with Harbaugh) be canned too, no decent coach will ever work under Baalke with his reputation.

  11. Here is the basic problem:

    The McCaskeys run the Bears as a biz for profit. All the bills are paid on time. All the Halas Hall employees get paid well and have good retirement 401Ks and good health ins. Bills to Park District are paid on time. There is not much bottom line difference between what they make today and what they would have made if the team had been 9 and 5 through today. No more seats to fill or beer to sell.
    BOTTOM LINE:
    Team performance has very little to do with how much the franchise makes each year for the family and that will not change. I’m sure the family does not like all the fan turmoil/negative press but they can live with it and most likely will. Nagy and Pace might go but so has a long string before them without much change.

  13. tvguy22 says:
    December 21, 2021 at 9:58 am
    I’m thinking the Jags might fire Urban again just for good measure.

    Well played…

  14. I hope somebody’s dumb enough to hire Greg Roman as a HC because the Ravens clearly aren’t smart enough to fire him.

  15. The Vikings. Mike Zimmer has been there long enough. It’s not working. The Wilf’s patience is running out.

  16. Pete Carroll needs to retire or be released. Bad drafts have become a exercise in futility and the play calling.
    Go Seahawks!

