Zac Taylor: News on Joe Mixon’s ankle encouraging

Bengals running back Joe Mixon hurt his ankle late in Sunday’s win over the Broncos and head coach Zac Taylor gave a positive update on his condition on Monday.

Taylor told reporters that Mixon could miss some practice time, but that the early word on his ankle has him feeling optimistic about the back’s availability for Sunday’s battle for first place in the AFC North against the Ravens.

“Joe may be limited early in the week, he has an ankle but it’s encouraging,” Taylor said, via James Rapien of SI.com.

Mixon had 17 carries for 58 yards in the 15-10 win over Denver. Samaje Perine would take on a larger role if Mixon’s outlook takes a turn for the worse over the course of the week.