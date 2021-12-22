Aaron Rodgers is the NFC offensive player of the week

Posted by Josh Alper on December 22, 2021, 8:35 AM EST
Green Bay Packers v Baltimore Ravens
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has taken over as the favorite in betting for the NFL MVP award and he picked up a smaller prize on Wednesday.

The NFL announced that Rodgers has been named the NFC offensive player of the week in recognition of his performance in a 31-30 win over the Ravens. It’s the first time he’s taken the honors this season and the 19th time that he’s gotten it over the course of his career.

Rodgers was 23-of-31 for 268 yards and three touchdowns against the Ravens last weekend. It was the fifth time he’s thrown at least three touchdowns in a game this season and he’s thrown multiple touchdowns in each of the Packers’ last four games.

The last three of those games have been wins and the Packers now sit atop the NFC playoff picture. Should that remain the case through Week 18, Rodgers will be an even better bet to win the big award for the fourth time in his career and second year in a row.

12 responses to “Aaron Rodgers is the NFC offensive player of the week

  1. When you look at how good the Packers have played the last few years you realize just how much time we wasted keeping MM around. Rodgers and the Pack looked done in 2018 and have been one of the best teams in the league since then. MLF doesn’t get the credit he deserves.

  3. Woohoo! Celebrate! He beat a secondary of fifth-stringers and street free agents. How impressive!

    ==========

    Rodgers was a blessing and a curse. He masked so many shortcomings.

    It wasn’t just McCarthy. The personnel had fallen off considerably also. If Rodgers hadn’t broken his collarbone, who knows how long they would have kept limping along with that group?

    Murphy is the guy that deserves more heat.

  7. LaFleur is amazing.

    LOVE the offense. Its so much fun to watch. Arguably better than any Packer offense I have ever seen. I can barely argue for Holmgren at this point.

    And the coaching job, having almost every starting O-lineman injured? Just brilliant.

  8. Sure wish he would have hit Lazard for that late touchdown and put the game away. Gaudy stats and the win though.

    —-
    Y’all should draft better…

  11. Sure wish he would have hit Lazard for that late touchdown and put the game away.
    ==========

    1st-and-goal at the 8 in the NFCC Game burns far worse…

  12. The Last Dance
    =========

    I just don’t see it, unless they win the Super Bowl, and Rodgers walks away.

    In good faith, how can the Packers move on from the best QB in the game, playing as well as he ever has?

