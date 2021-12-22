Bill Belichick, Matt LaFleur have best odds for coach of the year, with three games left

Getty Images

Patriots coach Bill Belichick, the best coach in the NFL every year, continues to be the favorite to win coach of the year this year.

PointsBet has Belichick at -105 to win the award, making him the clear favorite. Next on the list is a guy who needs to get more credit than he has, given that he has a regular-season record of 37-9. Packers coach Matt LaFleur is +300 to win it.

No other candidate is in triple-digit territory. Rams coach Sean McVay and Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury are +1200.

Colts coach Frank Reich has +1500 odds; Chargers coach Brandon Staley, Titans coach Zac Jackson, and Bengals coach Zac Taylor currently are +2000 propositions.

Here’s an intriguing option, at +7000 (or 70-1): Eagles coach Nick Sirianni. Given the manner in which the Eagles have turned it around on the fly, the manner in which he has figured out the team’s strength and played to them, and their realistic shot at the postseason, Sirianni should get some consideration if Philly gets one of the seven seats at the NFC table.