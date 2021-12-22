Bill Belichick, Matt LaFleur have best odds for coach of the year, with three games left

Posted by Mike Florio on December 22, 2021, 1:05 PM EST
Los Angeles Rams v Green Bay Packers
Patriots coach Bill Belichick, the best coach in the NFL every year, continues to be the favorite to win coach of the year this year.

PointsBet has Belichick at -105 to win the award, making him the clear favorite. Next on the list is a guy who needs to get more credit than he has, given that he has a regular-season record of 37-9. Packers coach Matt LaFleur is +300 to win it.

No other candidate is in triple-digit territory. Rams coach Sean McVay and Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury are +1200.

Colts coach Frank Reich has +1500 odds; Chargers coach Brandon Staley, Titans coach Zac Jackson, and Bengals coach Zac Taylor currently are +2000 propositions.

Here’s an intriguing option, at +7000 (or 70-1): Eagles coach Nick Sirianni. Given the manner in which the Eagles have turned it around on the fly, the manner in which he has figured out the team’s strength and played to them, and their realistic shot at the postseason, Sirianni should get some consideration if Philly gets one of the seven seats at the NFC table.

  2. Hard to argue with either of these two. MLF’s approach has been great for Rodgers and the team. That said, I worry a ton about special teams and defense.

    What BB has done with his team though is crazy amazing.

  4. Belichick is the clear choice. Integrating so many free agents and a rookie QB took a little longer than just training camp, but in typical Bill style the team has gelled after a slow September start. The Indy game just gave Bill the opportunity to light the fire needed to take the team through the end of the season and into the playoffs; that film session had to be brutal. The Pats looked totally unmotivated against Indy. The Bills will pay the price for that.

  5. Did you know that Mike Tomlin has never had a losing season? Only 3 playoff wins in the past 11 seasons while having a Hall of Fame quarterback but still.

  6. It’s clearly LeFleur.

    Overcoming a bunch of injuries, first coach to ever win his division the first three years of coaching and at least 11 games per year. Will likely have the best first record over three years in NFL History.

    And he doesn’t have a history of blatant cheating.

  8. Belichick absolutely should be in the conversation for coach of the year this year,

    Payton should be up there too I think if the Saints get to the playoffs.

