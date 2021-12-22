Browns cutting punter Jamie Gillan, keeping Dustin Colquitt

Getty Images

Amid talk that the Browns could cut kicker Chase McLaughlin, it’s actually the punter who’s losing his job.

The Browns are cutting punter Jamie Gillan, according to multiple reports.

Dustin Colquitt, who punted for the last two weeks while Gillan was on COVID-19 reserve, will keep the punting job. The Browns apparently think Colquitt is the better option.

Gillan will now go on waivers, where any team that wants him can claim him. Gillan makes the league minimum salary and becomes a restricted free agent in March, so he’d be a cheap option for the rest of this year if some team thinks he’s an improvement over the punter they have.