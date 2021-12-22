Buccaneers announce they’ve signed Le’Veon Bell

Getty Images

Receiver Antonio Brown and running back Le’Veon Bell are officially reunited.

The Buccaneers announced on Wednesday morning that they’ve signed Bell to their 53-man roster.

Tampa Bay had an immediate need at running back after Leonard Fournette suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday’s loss to New Orleans. Giovani Bernard was already on injured reserve with hip and knee injuries.

Bell was most recently with the Ravens, appearing in five games for them earlier this season. He recorded 83 yards on 31 carries with a pair of touchdowns.

Last year, Bell started the season with the Jets before moving on to the Chiefs. He had 254 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns in nine games for Kansas City.

Bell and Brown were teammates in Pittsburgh from 2013-2017 and for much of that time were one of the most productive running back-receiver tandems in the league.

Tampa Bay announced Bell will wear No. 6.