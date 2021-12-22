Cam Newton starts this week, Sam Darnold will play as well

Getty Images

The Panthers have been using multiple quarterbacks in recent weeks and that will remain the case against the Buccaneers this weekend, but there will be a new name in the mix.

Per multiple reporters, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said at his Wednesday press conference that Cam Newton will get the start against the NFC South leaders. Newton is set to play a “major role,” but Rhule said that Sam Darnold will also play at some point in the game.

Darnold was cleared for contact this week after being designated for return from injured reserve last week. He started the first nine games of the season before hurting his right shoulder, which opened the door for Newton’s return to Carolina.

The Panthers won their first game without Darnold with P.J. Walker starting and Newton playing a reserve role, but they’ve lost their last four to fall out of the playoff race. Darnold is signed for more than $18 million in guaranteed salary next season and the next three games figure to have something to do with the choice the Panthers ultimately make about his role with the team in the future.