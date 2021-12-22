Chargers put Austin Ekeler on COVID-19 reserve

Getty Images

On Monday, a report indicated Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa, running back Austin Ekeler, and center Corey Linsley were headed to the COVID-19 reserve list but neither Monday’s nor Tuesday’s transaction report included word of a move involving Ekeler.

That word came on Wednesday. Ekeler and wide receiver Jalen Guyton have joined Bosa, Linsley, and five other members of the active roster on the list.

Bosa has been ruled out because he’s unvaccinated and cannot return before 10 days away from the team, but any vaccinated players can test out of the protocol in a shorter period of time. That makes it possible that Ekeler and others will be in the lineup against Houston.

Ekeler leads the Chargers with 789 rushing yards, 10 rushing touchdowns, and 17 overall touchdowns on the year. Justin Jackson, Joshua Kelley, and Larry Rountree would be backfield options in his absence.