Chase Edmonds: Cardinals need to have more urgency

Getty Images

When quarterback Kyler Murray spoke to reporters after last Sunday’s loss to the Lions, he pushed back at suggestions that the team was in the same kind of skid they were in during the second half of last season by saying the team is “nowhere near where we were last year and we’re not going to allow it to be.”

Running back Chase Edmonds is taking a somewhat different view of the situation. Edmonds said that when you have things you regret and try to ignore them, that’s “when it bites you in the ass again.” He said he is “embracing the pressure” that comes with the Cardinals’ need to win to stay on top of the NFC West and that he wants to see his teammates taking the same approach.

“Last year we folded,” Edmonds said, via Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic. “I was the first person to say that. This year, I think the team needs to focus on that. We need to have more urgency just because it is a different situation but at the same time, we’ve been here before. So, we know what we’ve done wrong.”

Edmonds said that if “uncomfortable situations in meeting rooms, uncomfortable situations between player to player in the locker room” are necessary, the Cardinals have to be willing to work through them in order to have everyone pointing in the right direction as they prepare to face the Colts on Christmas.