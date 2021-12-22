Colts place Kemoko Turay, Rock Ya-Sin on COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

The Colts placed three players on the COVID-19 reserve list Wednesday.

Defensive end Kemoko Turay and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin were placed on the list along with practice squad tight end Farrod Green.

Turay has played 11 games this season, seeing action on 196 defensive snaps. He has seven tackles and five sacks.

Ya-Sin has appeared in 11 games with six starts. He has played 542 defensive snaps and 52 special teams snaps. Ya-Sin has 26 tackles, six pass breakups and one forced fumble.

Green has played one game, seeing action on five offensive snaps and one on special teams.