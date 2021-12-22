Daniel Jones on 2022: I’ve spoken to Joe Judge, there’s things he expects me to improve on

Getty Images

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will not play again this season due to a neck injury and that has kickstarted conversations about whether he will be back in the saddle for the 2022 season.

The injury isn’t seen as the issue nearly as much as Jones’ inconsistent play and the team’s 14-32 record since he was drafted in the first round of the 2019 draft. That record is expected to lead to the dismissal of the guy who drafted him, General Manager Dave Gettleman, and sweeping changes could lead to Jones moving elsewhere before the start of next season.

On Wednesday, Jones spoke to reporters for the first time since going on injured reserve and he was asked about his approach to next season.

“I’ve spoken to [head coach Joe Judge] and we’ve had conversations about that,” Jones said, via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. “But I think there’s things I need to improve on. There’s things he expects me to improve on and I understand that. I obviously take that very seriously. So that’s my approach.”

Judge isn’t guaranteed to be back next season, which would add to the less than ideal circumstances around the Giants throughout Jones’ time with the team. Circumstances are rarely perfect, however, and players who can’t make it work in their situations are often replaced in the hope that others will do a better job. That’s one of many decisions the Giants face as they wrap up another losing season.