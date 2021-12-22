Fifteen Jets land on COVID-19 reserve

Getty Images

In response to last week’s various COVID outbreaks, the NFL and NFL Players Association adjusted the protocols in an effort to get through the season. That could be easier said than done.

The Jets have added 15 to the COVID-19 reserve list. Beyond coach Robert Saleh, the Jets won’t have (until cleared to return) cornerback Michael Carter II, receiver Elijah Moore, offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker, defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi, defensive end John Franklin-Myers, cornerback Justin Hardee, linebacker Hamsah Nasirildeen, safety Sharrod Neasman, receiver Jeff Smith, linebacker Blake Cashman, linebacker Noah Dawkins, cornerback Lamar Jackson, cornerback Tanzel Smart, and receiver Vyncint Smith.

Ten of those players already have been placed on the team’s online COVID-19 reserve list. The other names are supplied by Adam Schefter of ESPN.com.

The Jets host the Jaguars on Sunday, in a game that has no relevance to the playoff chase. The question then becomes whether the NFL would be inclined to cancel the game instead of reschedule it. For any game that is canceled, the players aren’t paid.