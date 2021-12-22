Harrison Butker out for Week 16 due to COVID-19, Elliott Fry to kick for Chiefs

Getty Images

The Chiefs will have to use their backup kicker for Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, kicker Harrison Butker has already been ruled out for the Week 16 matchup after testing positive for COVID-19 this week because he is unvaccinated. With the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols, Butker is out for 10 days after testing positive on Monday.

The Chiefs signed kicker Elliott Fry to their practice squad back on Dec. 15 and signed him to their active roster on Tuesday. He’s now expected to kick this week.

Butker has made 22-of-25 field goals this season and 41-of-43 extra points. He’s also sent 62 percent of his kickoffs for touchbacks.

In one regular-season game for Atlanta last year, Fry made a 23-yard field goal and was 1-of-2 on extra points.

The Chiefs have also placed stars like tight end Travis Kelce and receiver Tyreek Hill on the COVID-19 list this week.