J.J. Watt says recovery is going better than expected

Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt has kept a low profile since he dislocated his shoulder and tore his biceps, labrum and rotator cuff early this season. But coach Kliff Kingsbury said two months ago that the team wasn’t ruling out Watt returning, and in his first comments since then, Watt hinted that he could be back for the playoffs.

Watt said on Maanav’s Sports Talk that his

“It’s going really well,” Watt said. “It’s going much better than we could’ve hoped or expected for it to go at this time. I’m feeling really good. I’m doing a lot of stuff to try and push it as hard as I can to smartly and safely get back as fast as I can.”

The Cardinals would love to get Watt back for the playoffs, and these comments suggest that’s a real possibility.