Jets coach Robert Saleh tests positive for COVID-19

Jets head coach Robert Saleh has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Jets announced that Saleh is out and tight ends coach Ron Middleton will serve as the head coach at practice today.

If Saleh has not cleared the COVID-19 protocols by Sunday, Middleton will also serve as head coach for Sunday’s home game against the Jaguars.

Although Saleh can continue to address the team via virtual team meetings, he has to be physically isolated until he clears protocols, and he cannot have any contact with the players or coaching staff during the game if he isn’t cleared by Sunday.