Joe Burrow on team having few COVID cases: Fortunately, there’s not a ton to do in Cincinnati

Getty Images

The NFL saw another 40 positive COVID-19 tests Wednesday, making 232 positives since Dec. 13, according to Howard Balzer of AllCardinals.com. The league had only 262 positives the entire 2020 season.

The Bengals, though, have not have the COVID issues that led to three games being postponed in Week 15.

Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie is the team’s only player currently on the COVID-19 list.

Quarterback Joe Burrow suggested, with a smile, that the lack of a nightlife in Cincinnati has helped keep the Bengals from contracting the virus.

“We’re a healthy team, which not a lot of people can say this far into the season,” Burrow said, via Ben Baby of ESPN. “We’ve been lucky as far as injuries and COVID. We’re doing a great job with our COVID protocols. Fortunately, there’s not a ton to do in Cincinnati . . . so nobody’s going out to clubs and bars and getting COVID every weekend.”

The Bengals are in first place in the AFC North with three games left. They play the Ravens this week, and Baltimore has 15 players on its COVID-19 reserve list.

In fact, the Ravens have only 13 healthy defensive players on their active roster, with defensive end Calais Campbell (thigh) and cornerback Tavon Young (concussion) injured. Campbell was limited Wednesday, while Young did not practice.