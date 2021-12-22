Kevin Stefanski on Myles Garrett: We just have to work through injury

Getty Images

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Tuesday that he was uncertain about defensive end Myles Garrett‘s outlook for Saturday’s game against the Packers because of the groin injury Garrett suffered on Monday and that he was still waiting for results of tests on Garrett’s injury.

Stefanski, who was back in the facility after clearing COVID protocols, had seen the MRI results when he spoke to reporters on Wednesday, but he didn’t have much more clarity about Garrett.

“We’re just going to have to work through it,” Stefanski said, via 92.3 The Fan. “He has an injury there. . . . We’ll see. I’ll get my eyes on him today and we’ll see how it goes.”

While the jury is out on Garrett’s status for Saturday, Stefanski feels a little more certain about two other players returning to action. Running back Kareem Hunt (ankle) and cornerback Troy Hill (knee) remain on the COVID-19 reserve list, but the coach said he doesn’t expect them to play because of their injuries even if they are cleared ahead of this weekend.