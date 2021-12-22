Kirk Cousins estimated as limited participant with injury to ribs

Getty Images

Vikings quarterback ﻿Kirk Cousins﻿ appeared on the practice report for the first time all season. He has an injury to his ribs.

The Vikings held only a walkthrough practice Wednesday but estimated him as limited on the injury report.

He was sacked four times in the victory over the Bears on Sunday.

Receiver ﻿Adam Thielen﻿ (ankle) also was limited. He played only six snaps in Week 13 and hasn’t played since.

Right guard Mason Cole, who played all 64 snaps Monday, was listed as a non-participant with an elbow injury. Fullback C.J. Ham (hamstring), linebacker Eric Kendricks (low back) and running back Alexander Mattison (not injury releated) also were limited.