NFL announces Pro Bowl team, and Kyler Murray beats out Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford made only one Pro Bowl in his 12 years in Detroit. He continues to wait for his second Pro Bowl nod, which seemed like a lock in his first season with the Rams.

Players, coaches and fans selected Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray over Stafford, even though Murray missed three games this season.

The NFL announced the rest of the Pro Bowl rosters Wednesday night after initially naming five Pro Bowlers on Monday in billboards in Las Vegas to promote the game scheduled for Feb. 6. The league announced 13 more Pro Bowlers before the Monday Night Football doubleheader.

Tom Brady made his 15th Pro Bowl, breaking a five-way tie with Tony Gonzalez, Bruce Matthews, Merlin Olsen and Peyton Manning for the most all-star selections ever. It was the first time he has made the NFC team. Murray was selected over Brady in 2020, which was Murray’s first selection.

Aaron Rodgers was selected as the starter in the NFC for the 2022 game, his 10th selection.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was selected as the starter for the AFC. Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson also made the roster at the position.

The Colts led the way with seven Pro Bowlers. The Chiefs (six), Chargers (six), Ravens (five), Browns (five), Cowboys (five), 49ers (five) and Buccaneers (five) all had at least five on the all-star teams.

NFC

Offense

Quarterback (3)

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers*

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

Running back (3)

Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings*

James Conner, Arizona Cardinals

Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

Wide receiver (4)

Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams*

Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers*

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers

Tight end (2)

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers*

Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons

Offensive tackle (3)

Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers*

Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers*

Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys

Offensive guard (3)

Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys*

Brandon Scherff, Washington Football Team*

Ali Marpet, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Center (2)

Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles*

Ryan Jensen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Fullback (1)

Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers*

*Denotes starter

Defense

Defensive end (3)

Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers*

Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers*

Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints

Interior linemen (3)

Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams*

Jonathan Allen, Washington Football Team*

Kenny Clark, Green Bay Packers

Outside linebacker (3)

Chandler Jones, Arizona Cardinals*

Robert Quinn, Chicago Bears*

Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cornerback (4)

Trevon Diggs , Dallas Cowboys*

Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams*

Darius Slay, Philadelphia Eagles

Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints

Free safety (1)

Quandre Diggs, Seattle Seahawks*

Strong safety (2)

Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals*

Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings

*Denotes starter

Special teams

Long snapper (1)

Josh Harris, Atlanta Falcons*

Punter (1)

Bryan Anger, Dallas Cowboys*

Placekicker (1)

Matt Gay, Los Angeles Rams*

Return specialist (1)

Jakeem Grant, Chicago Bears*

Special teamer (1)

J.T. Gray, New Orleans Saints*

*Denotes starter

AFC

Offense

Quarterback (3)

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers*

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Running back (3)

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts*

Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals

Wide receiver (4)

Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs*

Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals*

Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills

Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers

Tight end (2)

Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens*

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

Offensive tackle (3)

Rashawn Slater, Los Angeles Chargers*

Orlando Brown, Kansas City Chiefs*

Dion Dawkins, Buffalo Bills

Offensive guard (3)

Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts*

Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns*

Wyatt Teller, Cleveland Browns

Center (2)

Corey Linsley, Los Angeles Chargers*

Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis Colts

Fullback (1)

Patrick Ricard, Baltimore Raves

*Denotes starter

Defense

Defensive end (3)

Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns*

Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders*

Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals

Interior linemen (3)

DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis Colts*

Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs*

Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers

Outside linebacker (3)

T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers*

Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers*

Matt Judon, New England Patriots

Cornerback (4)

J.C. Jackson, New England Patriots*

Xavien Howard, Miami Dolphins*

Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns

Kenny Moore II, Indianapolis Colts

Free safety (1)

Kevin Byard, Tennessee Titans*

Strong safety (2)

Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers*

Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City Chiefs

*Denotes starter

Special teams

Long snapper (1)

Luke Rhodes, Indianapolis Colts*

Punter (1)

A.J. Cole, Las Vegas Raiders*

Placekicker (1)

Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens

Return specialist (1)

Devin Duvernay, Baltimore Ravens

Special teamer (1)

Matthew Slater, New England Patriots

*Denotes starter