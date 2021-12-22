Nick Sirianni tests positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

After defeating Washington on Tuesday night, the Eagles could be without their head coach for their Week 16 matchup against the Giants.

Nick Sirianni has tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, Philadelphia announced. Sirianni self-reported symptoms on Wednesday morning and then received a positive test result.

“Wasn’t feeling great this morning when I woke up and just got tested and obviously we are where we are right now,” Sirianni told reporters in a virtual press conference, via Reuben Frank of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “Feeling OK, feeling a little better now.”

Sirianni also said that if he’s unable to clear the protocols by Sunday, then passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo will handle the game-management decisions as the acting head coach. Sirianni noted that Patullo was the choice over assistant head coach Jemal Singleton to cause the least disruption, as Singleton coaches running backs.

Coordinator Shane Steichen will call the offensive plays for Philadelphia on Sunday if Sirianni is out.

Sirianni is the second head coach to test positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, as the Jets announced Robert Saleh had the same result. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and Saints head coach Sean Payton missed their respective Week 15 contests after testing positive for the virus last week.

In his first season, Sirianni has the Eagles at 7-7 and currently the No. 8 seed in the NFC.