No injury designation for Julio Jones, but Titans rule out left side of OL

The Titans expect to have wide receiver Julio Jones in the lineup against the 49ers on Thursday night.

Jones was listed as a full participant in practice on Wednesday and he does not have an injury designation for the game. Jones left last Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury and was listed as a non-participant for the first two days of practice this week.

The Titans could also get wide receiver A.J. Brown back in the lineup after designating him to return from injured reserve earlier this week.

The news is less positive on the offensive line. Left tackle Taylor Lewan (back) and left guard Rodger Saffold (shoulder/illness) have been ruled out with Saffold also going on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Linebacker David Long (hamstring) and defensive lineman Larell Murchison (knee) have also been ruled out for Tennessee.