Quenton Nelson out of practice for Colts

There was one player added to the Colts injury report on Wednesday and it’s a notable one.

Left guard Quenton Nelson did not take part in practice because of an illness. Nelson missed three games earlier this season while on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

With a game against the Cardinals on Saturday, the Colts will issue their injury designations for the week after Thursday’s practice.

Safety Andrew Sendejo (concussion) and center Ryan Kelly (not injury related) were out of practice for the second straight day. Kelly is out after the death of his daughter late last week and Danny Pinter looks likely to start again this weekend.

Safety George Odum (illness) was listed as a full participant for the second day in a row.